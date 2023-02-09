Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Missing diver in Englewood found alive

The U.S. Coast Guard searches for the diver.
The U.S. Coast Guard searches for the diver.(Sarasota Police Department)
By Kali-Ray Skinner
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A missing diver was found about 3 miles off the coast of Manasota Key.

The Marine Patrol officers assisted the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Coast Guard Station Cortez, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and Englewood Area Fire Control District this afternoon to search for the diver, according to the Sarasota Police Department social media post.

A helicopter searches for the diver.
A helicopter searches for the diver.(Sarasota Police Department)

He started diving about 7 miles off shore.

Thankfully he was found alive.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Python migration patterns show that they often cross the Florida Bay into the Florida Keys.
Florida sheriffs urge residents to keep an eye out for pythons
Red Tide remains present in Sarasota beaches, DOH reports
A weekend cool down is on the way
A robust cold front moving east will soon bring a Suncoast cool down
A South Florida Lyft driver, 74-year-old Gary Levin, who went missing more than a week ago has...
Family confirms missing 74-year-old Lyft driver dead
Anheuser-Busch announces it has welcomed the birth of four new Budweiser Clydesdale foals at...
Anheuser-Busch welcomes 4 new Budweiser Clydesdale foals

Latest News

Raccoon burning suspects in court
Raccoon burning suspects in court
Bradenton man pleads guilty in connection with Jan. 6 charges
Grant for low-income students
Education Foundation receives new grant
The Lead: An interview with Allison Foster