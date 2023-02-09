Missing diver in Englewood found alive

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A missing diver was found about 3 miles off the coast of Manasota Key.

The Marine Patrol officers assisted the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Coast Guard Station Cortez, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and Englewood Area Fire Control District this afternoon to search for the diver, according to the Sarasota Police Department social media post.

A helicopter searches for the diver. (Sarasota Police Department)

He started diving about 7 miles off shore.

Thankfully he was found alive.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.