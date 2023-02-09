Killer who allegedly shot Bradenton man found in Michigan

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The alleged shooter in a 2021 murder in Bradenton has been found in Detroit, Michigan after more than a year long search by the Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit.

Anthony Rahming, 26, is charged with second degree murder for killing Tracy Priester, 29, during an argument in the 6100 block of 10th St East on Dec. 16, 2021.

After the two got into an argument, Rahming allegedly shot Priester.

Priester’s friend was driving him to the hospital when he pulled over to the parking lot of a Winn Dixie approximately a mile away to call 911.

Priester was pronounced dead at the scene by local authorities.

Rahming will be extradited to Manatee County in the coming days, according to a media release by the sheriff’s department.

He was found by US Marshals after the sheriff’s department got wind that he was in Macomb County, Michigan.

