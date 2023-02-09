Advertise With Us
FDOT notifying residents of construction at US 41/Gulfstream

US 41 and Gulfstream roundabout construction project in Sarasota.
US 41 and Gulfstream roundabout construction project in Sarasota.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has announced a temporary daytime lane closure near the US 41/Gulfstream roundabout.

Starting Monday, Feb. 13 and lasting through Valentine’s Day, there will be lane closures in the outside lane on US 41 between Gulfstream and Fruitville.

Work will start at 7 a.m. and go through 4 p.m.

The temporary lane closures are necessary while crews install underground piping for storm drainage on US 41 at 1st Street.  A concrete driveway also will be poured.

