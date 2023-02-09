Education Foundation receives new grant

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County school district awarded the Education Foundation $91,493.40 in matched funds to support low-income students for success.

The School District Education Foundation Matching Grant Program matches donations from donors and works with the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations.

The grant will support the Education Foundation in opening a Student Success Center at Sarasota Military Academy with student success coaches.

The project aims to help low-income students to access the resources and relationships they need to prepare for life after high school, according to the media release from the Education Foundation of Sarasota County.

