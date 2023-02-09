Cool and breezy for the weekend

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weather has been perfect for the area beaches as of late but that will be changing a bit as a cold front moves through on Saturday. We will see cooler weather slip in behind the front along with breezy conditions as well.

Thursday looks to be nice with generally sunny skies and low temperatures in the low 60s with a slight chance for an inland storm late in the day. It will be warm with highs near 80 at the coast and low to mid 80s inland. We will see winds out of the SE at 5-10 mph turning more toward the SW later in the afternoon.

Friday will be warm with highs around 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies and only a 20% chance for a shower or two after 2 p.m. Winds will be picking up out of the south at 10-15 mph with some occasional gusts up to 25 mph during the afternoon.

Saturday we get a little more cloudiness as an area of low pressure develops over the SE U.S. and eventually sweeps a weak cold front our way. So look for mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with a 40% chance for mainly showers between the hours of 5 a.m. through 3 p.m. There is a small chance (20%) for an isolated thunderstorm as the front pushes slowly through the area. Winds will be out of the west at 10 mph to start the day and then pick up to 15-20 mph by the afternoon and turn more toward the NW. This wind direction along with the cloudiness will keep temperatures from warming all that much. Expect to see highs in the upper 60′s to near 70 degrees.

Cold front sweeps through on Saturday bringing a chance for a few showers and a possible thunderstorm (WWSB)

Sunday will start off in the low to mid 50s and warm only into the upper 60s on a NW wind at 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. So it stays breezy and cool on Sunday. We will see mostly cloudy skies give way to partly cloudy skies by noon.

Breezy and cool for Sunday with a high around 70 (WWSB)

Monday will be cool to start the day with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s and warm into the upper 60s by the early afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

Tuesday we begin the warm-up under mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

