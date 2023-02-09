Bradenton man pleads guilty in connection with Jan. 6 charges

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man pleaded guilty in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress voted to certify the results of the 2020 election.

Daniel Lyons Scott, 29, of Bradenton, Florida, pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers

Court documents say that Scott was captured on footage in a black ballistic vest and ski goggle on the lower west terrace of the Capitol. Scott can be seen pushing two U.S. Capitol Police officers backward, up the steps. He appears to be one of the first, or perhaps the first, person to initiate contact with law enforcement at this location. Following Scott’s assault, members of the crowd behind him surged through the gap in the police line created by his conduct, and ultimately committed the first breach of the U.S. Capitol Building that day.

The charge of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, carries a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The charge of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers carries a statutory maximum of eight years in prison. All charges carry potential financial penalties. The Court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.