Biden talks Social Security, urges bipartisan approach to prescription costs

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TAMPA Fla. (WWSB) - President Joe Biden visited the University of Tampa two days after the State of the Union to discuss Social Security and Medicare.

Air Force One landed at Tampa International Airport just before 1 p.m. where the President greeted Tampa Mayor Jane Castor before the motorcade took the president to the school.

The President urged bipartisanship in Congress, but still had strong words for Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Rick Scott over healthcare. Biden criticized Scott for wanting to put Medicare on the chopping block every 5 years.

“I know that a lot of Republicans — their dream is to cut Social Security and Medicare,” Biden said. “If that’s your dream, I’m your nightmare.”

Insulin cost was another topic Biden mentioned. He noted that insulin is currently capped at $35 for Medicare recipients thanks to the “Inflation Reduction Act.” But millions of Americans are not on Medicare and he wanted those individuals to be a priority in the legislature.

“Let’s finish the job and cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month for everyone who needs it!” said Biden

The president also noted he would veto any repeal of the Affordable Care Act that lands on his desk.

