Arcadia Police thanks community for leading them to teen suspect in DeSoto County Fair shooting death

15-year-old boy arrested in shooting death of teen at DeSoto County Fair in Arcadia.
15-year-old boy arrested in shooting death of teen at DeSoto County Fair in Arcadia.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Arcadia Police with some big news. They had made an arrest in the shooting death of 17-year-old Daniel Rodriguez Lopez. Police say a 15-year-old boy who pulled the trigger was taken into custody at his uncle’s home around 9:30 Wednesday morning.

“We actually conducted a search warrant with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, and executing the search warrant his mother showed up and pointed us in the direction where he was at,” said Lt. Troy Carrillo with the Arcadia Police Department.

The shooting happened Saturday night on the grounds of the DeSoto County Fair. This is bringing some justice to Daniel’s family and a shaken community.

“We couldn’t have done it without the community’s help, it’s a sigh of relief,” said Carrillo. “If we didn’t have the relationships with individuals who live in these neighborhoods, we wouldn’t be where we’re at.”

Police say the 15-year-old is being charged with murder as a juvenile. There may be more arrests in connection with this shooting.

“We’re going to continue to talk to witnesses and follow up on leads as we still get them,” said Carrillo.

