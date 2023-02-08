Warm work week turns into a cooler weekend

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This delightful weather will continue for the next few days and then some changes are expected for the weekend.

Wednesday will be warm again with plenty of sunshine. The high will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with winds out of the ESE at 5-10 mph.

Thursday the winds will turn more to the SE which will increase the humidity and temperatures. The high on Thursday will be in the low to mid 80s inland and near 80 at the beaches. There is a small chance for a few inland showers or possible thunderstorm in the late afternoon due to the high humidity and warmer temperatures.

Friday we will see partly cloudy skies with the warm weather continuing as winds will be out of the south to southwest through the day. Those winds will be strong as the pressure gradient tightens. Some of the gusts will reach 30 mph during the afternoon. This will bring temperatures once again into the 80s once again. There is a very small chance for a few afternoon showers.

Friday night we will see increasing cloudiness along with a 40% chance for a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm during the overnight hours.

Saturday we start off with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures around 60 degrees there will be a few scattered showers on Saturday morning as the cold front slowly tracks to the SE through the area. We will see temperatures warm into the mid to upper 60s by noon but those temperatures will slowly fall into the low 60s by the early afternoon. The winds will turn to the NNW at 15-20 mph with some higher gusts so expect breezy conditions throughout the day making it feel even cooler.

Saturday evening will be chilly with temperatures falling to the upper 50s by 9 p.m. and with a wind out of the north at 10-15 mph will make it a chilly evening.

Quick warm-up next week (WWSB)

Sunday will be the coldest morning with lows in the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies to start the day. We will see plenty of sunshine on Sunday with a high around 70 degrees by mid day.

It stays warm on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

