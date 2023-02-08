Sarasota police welcome newest K-9 officer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has welcomed a new K-9 -- Kodak.

Handler Officer Paul Gagnon and Kodak completed 640 hours of initial training, including patrol work, tracking, building searches, area searches, article searches and apprehension, the department said.

Kodak, a German Shepherd, turned 2 years old on Feb. 8. He was born in the Czech Republic, Officer Gagnon joined the Sarasota Police Department K-9 Unit in 2021.

In an announcement of the Sarasota Police Department website, Kodak enjoys “taking long walks on the beach and tracking bad guys at work. He enjoys playing ball and chewing on things that should not be chewed on when he’s off duty.”

The Sarasota Police Department currently has four dogs and four handlers.

