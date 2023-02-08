Advertise With Us
A robust cold front moving east will soon bring a Suncoast cool down

By John Scalzi
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A severe weather outbreak is possible along the northern Gulf Coast today. It will include the possibility of damaging winds, tornadoes, and possibly hail as strong storms develop and move through Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

The energy associated with this system will lift off toward the northeast and develop into a significant winter storm for the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, and Northeast. As the system pulls out of the Deep South, it will drag a weakening cold front through Florida on Friday.

After days of nice weather, the Suncoast will again be unseasonably mild today with temperatures running 5-8 degrees above average. The humidity will be comfortable and winds breezy. However, as the front mentioned above inches closer, our wind will begin the process of shifting to the south today and eventually southwest by Friday. This will cause the humidity to spike by the end of the workweek.

When the front hits our doorstep Friday, rains will move in. They will not be severe in nature and could well be widely scattered in coverage and, at this point, do not look like heavy rain producers.

The main impact of the cold front will be the shot of cooler air that will keep the Friday night temperatures from warming Saturday. Also, winds will pick up out of the north on Saturday with gusts into the mid-20 mph range. This will help to drive in the colder air Saturday night with Sunday morning lows in the 40s.

