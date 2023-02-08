Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Red Tide remains present in Sarasota beaches, DOH reports

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County says that red tide is still present at all 16 Sarasota County beaches.

The good news is that the levels are low to medium. Some people may have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation like those associated with the common cold or seasonal sinus allergies. Some individuals with existing breathing problems, such as asthma, might experience more severe effects.

Usually, symptoms stop when a person leaves the beach or goes indoors.

Health officials recommend that people who are sensitive to red tide or experiencing symptoms avoid the beach or go into an air-conditioned space.

If symptoms do not subside, contact your healthcare provider for evaluation.

DOH Sarasota received results from samples taken Monday showing that red tide continues to be detected in low to medium levels at following beaches; North Lido Beach, Lido Casino Beach, South Lido Beach, Siesta Key Beach, Turtle Beach, Nokomis Beach, North Jetty Beach, Venice Beach, Service Club Beach, Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Beach, Casperson Beach, Manasota Key Beach, and Blind Pass Beach.

Additionally, Longboat Key Beach and Bird Key Park / Ringling Causeway were added to the advisory today as both beaches are showing low to medium levels of red tide present.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo taken by Gabby Petito shows injuries to her face prior to a domestic violence traffic stop.
Photo in lawsuit shows Gabby Petito injuries prior to police stop
A bomb threat against Parrish Community High School Tuesday morning has prompted an evacuation,...
Parrish Community High gets bomb threat
A South Florida Lyft driver, 74-year-old Gary Levin, who went missing more than a week ago has...
Family confirms missing 74-year-old Lyft driver dead
A crash has backed up traffic on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Tuesday morning.
Crash causing backup on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
A 59-year-old Bradenton man was killed Monday night when he was hit by two vehicles on U.S. 41,...
Pedestrian killed in south Bradenton

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 6
Crash blocking US 41 at 69th Street E in Rubonia
A Palmetto middle school student has been arrested for allegedly posting a video on social...
Buffalo Creek Middle School student arrested for TikTok threat
This is a photo of the Bradenton Area River Regatta from a previous year.
Police announce alcohol policy for Bradenton Area River Regatta
RCLA Lecture Series with Rowdy Gaines and Michael Phelps
Olympic gold medalists Michael Phelps and Rowdy Gaines chat on Van Wezel stage