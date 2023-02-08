Red Tide remains present in Sarasota beaches, DOH reports

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County says that red tide is still present at all 16 Sarasota County beaches.

The good news is that the levels are low to medium. Some people may have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation like those associated with the common cold or seasonal sinus allergies. Some individuals with existing breathing problems, such as asthma, might experience more severe effects.

Usually, symptoms stop when a person leaves the beach or goes indoors.

Health officials recommend that people who are sensitive to red tide or experiencing symptoms avoid the beach or go into an air-conditioned space.

If symptoms do not subside, contact your healthcare provider for evaluation.

DOH Sarasota received results from samples taken Monday showing that red tide continues to be detected in low to medium levels at following beaches; North Lido Beach, Lido Casino Beach, South Lido Beach, Siesta Key Beach, Turtle Beach, Nokomis Beach, North Jetty Beach, Venice Beach, Service Club Beach, Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Beach, Casperson Beach, Manasota Key Beach, and Blind Pass Beach.

Additionally, Longboat Key Beach and Bird Key Park / Ringling Causeway were added to the advisory today as both beaches are showing low to medium levels of red tide present.

