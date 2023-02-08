Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Lawsuit for children’s death at mini-golf course

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By Kali-Ray Skinner
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The family of two children who were killed when a driver veered off the road into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course in 2020 are suing for wrongful death.

According to court documents, driver Scott Donaldson had a seizure behind the wheel with no alcohol in his system. However Morgan & Morgan issued a press release that stated Donaldson had “allegedly been hospitalized at least 12 times for seizures and alcohol abuse and had allegedly been involved in several seizure-related car crashes prior to the incident that killed Addie and Baylor.”

The crash occurred on Dec. 4, 2020. Addie Kirchgessner, 6, and Baylor Kirchgessner, 4, were playing mini-golf with their parents at Coconut Creek Family Fun Park in Panama City Beach, FL while on vacation from their home in Louisville, Ky.

Suddenly, a Chevy Silverado driven by Donaldson veered off the road and crashed through a fence and into the park, striking and killing both Addie and Baylor. Their parents witnessed the crash.

Attorneys discovered multiple parties who they believe have downplayed his problems which enabled him to continue driving despite these medical issues.

Donaldson’s physician Dr. Tim Smith signed off twice on Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles documents after his crash stating he was fine to drive.

He failed to advise Donaldson otherwise for his failing health.

His restaurant staff at Billy’s Oyster Bar also enabled him by serving him alcohol while knowing about his alcohol-induced seizures.

The children’s parents are suing Donaldson for wrongful death.

“As it stands, no one has been held responsible for the deaths of our sweet Addie and Baylor,” said Matt and Lauren Kirchgessner. “We believe that multiple people could have prevented this tragedy, and we never want this to happen to another family.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo taken by Gabby Petito shows injuries to her face prior to a domestic violence traffic stop.
Photo in lawsuit shows Gabby Petito injuries prior to police stop
A bomb threat against Parrish Community High School Tuesday morning has prompted an evacuation,...
Parrish Community High gets bomb threat
A South Florida Lyft driver, 74-year-old Gary Levin, who went missing more than a week ago has...
Family confirms missing 74-year-old Lyft driver dead
A crash has backed up traffic on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Tuesday morning.
Crash causing backup on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
A 59-year-old Bradenton man was killed Monday night when he was hit by two vehicles on U.S. 41,...
Pedestrian killed in south Bradenton

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 6
Crash blocking US 41 at 69th Street E in Rubonia
Red Tide remains present in Sarasota beaches, DOH reports
A Palmetto middle school student has been arrested for allegedly posting a video on social...
Buffalo Creek Middle School student arrested for TikTok threat
This is a photo of the Bradenton Area River Regatta from a previous year.
Police announce alcohol policy for Bradenton Area River Regatta