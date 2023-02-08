Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Jupiter now has the most moons in the solar system

Jupiter now has the highest number of moons in the solar system, according to astronomers.
Jupiter now has the highest number of moons in the solar system, according to astronomers.(NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS|)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists say Jupiter has some new bragging rights in our solar system besides being the largest planet.

According to astronomers, it also has the most moons after they recently discovered more than 12 orbiting around the planet.

This new discovery brings the total number of confirmed moons around Jupiter to 92.

Astronomers used a high-powered telescope in Hawaii to discover the moons about 20 months ago.

A second telescope in Chile captured similar images last August, and follow-up observations confirmed the new discovery.

Saturn has the second-highest number of moons in the solar system with 83, while Uranus and Neptune take third and fourth place with 27 and 14 respectively.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
Photo taken by Gabby Petito shows injuries to her face prior to a domestic violence traffic stop.
Photo in lawsuit shows Gabby Petito injuries prior to police stop
A bomb threat against Parrish Community High School Tuesday morning has prompted an evacuation,...
Parrish Community High gets bomb threat
A crash has backed up traffic on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Tuesday morning.
Crash causing backup on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
A 59-year-old Bradenton man was killed Monday night when he was hit by two vehicles on U.S. 41,...
Pedestrian killed in south Bradenton

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
LIVE: Biden aims to deliver reassurance in State of Union address
Texas authorities report Kenneth English was arrested with more than 100 outstanding warrants.
Man with more than 100 warrants arrested after holding up traffic, authorities say
A bomb threat against Parrish Community High School Tuesday morning has prompted an evacuation,...
Reward offered for information in Parrish Community High School Threat
Cirrus contrails in the sky at Sunset at Terra Ceia
Warm work week turns into a cooler weekend