Florida sheriffs urge residents to keep an eye out for pythons

Python migration patterns show that they often cross the Florida Bay into the Florida Keys.
By Kali-Ray Skinner
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There is a python problem in South Florida and the Florida Sheriffs Association is pushing for residents who see one in the wild to contact Florida Fish and Wildlife.

Python migration patterns show that they often cross the Florida Bay into the Florida Keys.

This makes them a particular danger to those in the South Florida region.

Sgt. James Hager is pictured with a Burmese python in Key Largo before turning the snake over to FWC.

