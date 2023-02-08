Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Dr. Allison Foster appointed interim superintendent for Sarasota County Schools

Interim Superintendent discussion continues in the Sarasota County School District.
Interim Superintendent discussion continues in the Sarasota County School District.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dr. Allison Foster, who serves as the Sarasota County School District’s executive director of human resources, has been named interim superintendent.

Her appointment comes after the board cut ties with former Superintendent Brennan Asplen.

The decision was unanimously approved Tuesday evening.

The search for a permanent replacement will commence soon. Foster’s contract conditions will be voted on at the School Board meeting Feb. 21.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
Photo taken by Gabby Petito shows injuries to her face prior to a domestic violence traffic stop.
Photo in lawsuit shows Gabby Petito injuries prior to police stop
A bomb threat against Parrish Community High School Tuesday morning has prompted an evacuation,...
Parrish Community High gets bomb threat
A crash has backed up traffic on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Tuesday morning.
Crash causing backup on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
A 59-year-old Bradenton man was killed Monday night when he was hit by two vehicles on U.S. 41,...
Pedestrian killed in south Bradenton

Latest News

A bomb threat against Parrish Community High School Tuesday morning has prompted an evacuation,...
Reward offered for information in Parrish Community High School Threat
Cirrus contrails in the sky at Sunset at Terra Ceia
Warm work week turns into a cooler weekend
Family remembering teen killed at DeSoto County Fair.
Mom of DeSoto County Fair shooting victim speaks out for the first time since teen’s death
Sheriff Rick Wells
Rick Wells 7pm Interview