Dr. Allison Foster appointed interim superintendent for Sarasota County Schools

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dr. Allison Foster, who serves as the Sarasota County School District’s executive director of human resources, has been named interim superintendent.

Her appointment comes after the board cut ties with former Superintendent Brennan Asplen.

The decision was unanimously approved Tuesday evening.

The search for a permanent replacement will commence soon. Foster’s contract conditions will be voted on at the School Board meeting Feb. 21.

