Crash blocking US 41 at 69th Street E in Rubonia

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Rubonia.

Dispatch received a call at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday. The northbound lanes of US 41 North are blocked at 69th Street East. The Florida Highway Patrol confirms that three vehicles are involved.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Officials are on scene. FHP confirms there are injuries.

Please avoid the area if possible.

