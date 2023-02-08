Advertise With Us
Buffalo Creek Middle School student arrested for TikTok threat

A Palmetto middle school student has been arrested for allegedly posting a video on social...
A Palmetto middle school student has been arrested for allegedly posting a video on social media about "shooting up a classroom, authorities say.(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Palmetto middle school student has been arrested for allegedly posting a video on social media about “shooting up a classroom,” authorities say.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says school resource deputies arrested the student at Buffalo Creek Middle School Wednesday morning.

Deputies say at around 9:26 a.m., a tip was received about a video on TikTok simulating shoots being fired in a classroom with a toy gun. The TikTok user was quickly identified as a student who attends Buffalo Creek Middle School.

The student was located at the school. Deputies say the student admitted to creating the post.

The student was arrested for making written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting, a second-degree felony.

There is no evidence that this student was involved in other recent school threats in Manatee County, deputies say.

The investigation is continuing.

