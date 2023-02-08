Advertise With Us
Bradenton man reported missing; public’s help sought

Robert Bashford, 76, was last seen walking away from his home in 3500 block of 54th Dr. West,...
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing person.

Robert Bashford, 76, was last seen Tuesday walking away from his home in 3500 block of 54th Drive West, at around at 1:15 p.m. He has medical conditions and is likely confused.

Robert is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 150 pounds, bald, with blue eyes, light facial stubble and speaks with an Irish accent. He was wearing a long sleeve gray shirt, red plaid pants, tan ball cap and sunglasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

