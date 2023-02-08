Arrest made in DeSoto County Fair murder

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Arcadia Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy and charged him with the murder of 17-year-old Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez at the DeSoto County Fair Feb. 4, officials say. the arrest was made Wednesday morning.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, ABC7 will not identify him. It is not yet known if he will be charged as an adult.

Arcadia police, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement have investigated the case, which is still active, police said.

“My son will truly be missed by me and my community, and I’m so thankful for everyone who helped me, who is helping me still,” said Stephanie Castro, mom of Daniel Lopez.

Castro is living every parent’s worst nightmare. She was surrounded by her family outside of their home in Arcadia. The 17-year-old was shot and killed in a shooting Saturday night at the DeSoto County Fair.

“He didn’t deserve to be shot, he didn’t deserve for those children to harm him the way they did,” said Castro. “To beat on him before they decided to shoot him was wrong, it wasn’t fair, it wasn’t right.”

