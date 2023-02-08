Another threat made against Parrish Community High School

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials at Parrish Community High School were forced to deal with another anonymous threat to the school Wednesday, issuing a shelter-in-place order that was quickly lifted.

In an email to parents at about 10:15 a.m., administrators said the shelter-in-place order was “for precautionary purposes related to more anonymous threats posted this morning.”

Shelter-in-place means all students and staff are brought indoors and all entry points to the campus are secured.

Minutes later, another email announced the order had been lifted. “The campus is safe and all students are now resuming their regular class schedules,” the second email said.

A bomb threat against Parrish Community High School Tuesday morning prompted an hourslong evacuation. It was the fourth bomb threat the school has received following lockdowns related to medical emergencies that caused chaos.

Manatee County Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to a suspect in the investigation.

