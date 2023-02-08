Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Another threat made against Parrish Community High School

A bomb threat against Parrish Community High School Tuesday morning prompted an hourslong...
A bomb threat against Parrish Community High School Tuesday morning prompted an hourslong evacuation.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials at Parrish Community High School were forced to deal with another anonymous threat to the school Wednesday, issuing a shelter-in-place order that was quickly lifted.

In an email to parents at about 10:15 a.m., administrators said the shelter-in-place order was “for precautionary purposes related to more anonymous threats posted this morning.”

Shelter-in-place means all students and staff are brought indoors and all entry points to the campus are secured.

Minutes later, another email announced the order had been lifted. “The campus is safe and all students are now resuming their regular class schedules,” the second email said.

A bomb threat against Parrish Community High School Tuesday morning prompted an hourslong evacuation. It was the fourth bomb threat the school has received following lockdowns related to medical emergencies that caused chaos.

Manatee County Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to a suspect in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo taken by Gabby Petito shows injuries to her face prior to a domestic violence traffic stop.
Photo in lawsuit shows Gabby Petito injuries prior to police stop
A bomb threat against Parrish Community High School Tuesday morning has prompted an evacuation,...
Parrish Community High gets bomb threat
A South Florida Lyft driver, 74-year-old Gary Levin, who went missing more than a week ago has...
Family confirms missing 74-year-old Lyft driver dead
A crash has backed up traffic on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Tuesday morning.
Crash causing backup on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
A 59-year-old Bradenton man was killed Monday night when he was hit by two vehicles on U.S. 41,...
Pedestrian killed in south Bradenton

Latest News

The Sarasota Police Department has welcomed a new K-9, Kodak.
Sarasota police welcome newest K-9 officer
The Sarasota Police Department welcomes new K-9
The Sarasota Police Department welcomes new K-9
Arcadia Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy and charged him with the murder of 17-year-old...
Arrest made in DeSoto County Fair murder
thumbnail
Discovering the Myths of the Suncoast