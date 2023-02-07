Advertise With Us
Warmer today and staying warm for several days

By John Scalzi
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A area of high pressure will expand across the Suncoast today and provide us with an easterly or even southeasterly wind.

That wind will continue the warm-up we started yesterday and by the afternoon our temperatures will climb to the low 80s. The air will continue to be pleasantly dry and rainfall will be nonexistent. This warm and low humidity air will continue in place for another day before moisture rapidly returns.

The reason for the rapid increase in moisture by Thursday will be a continued shift in the winds to the south or southwest. High pressure will continue to drift into the Atlantic, farther from us, as a cold front inches closer.

It will arrive on Friday with a chance for showers that linger into Saturday morning. Once the front is past, winds will pick up and cooler air will arrive. At this time of year the fronts usually bring only short-term temperature drops, as they start getting weaker. This cool down will last Saturday and Sunday then temperatures will start warming again on Monday. However, we could see a chilly night on Saturday as temperatures fall, potentially, into the upper 40s.

