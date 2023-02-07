Reward offered for information in Parrish Community High School Threat

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A bomb threat against Parrish Community High School Tuesday morning prompted an hourslong evacuation, school officials said. Now officials are offering a $500 reward for information that leads to a suspect in the investigation. It’s the fourth bomb threat the school has received following lockdowns related to medical emergencies that caused chaos.

There was a complete evacuation at the school due to the threats. Students were taken to the school’s football field to await multiple agencies to clear the building. Superintendent Cynthia Saunders said that the threats do not appear credible but must be treated as if they were.

“Every threat that has been made, has been anonymous,” Saunders explained.

Multiple agencies, including Hillsborough County, responded to clear the campus.

Four threats were reported via the FortifyFL app and the suspects used a Virtual Private Network, or VPN, to forge IP addresses. They have a subpoena out for a California IP address and are consulting the FBI for an IP address in Romania.

A video provided to ABC7 shows students sitting in the football stadium bleachers. The school had planned to bus students from Parrish to the Manatee County Fairgrounds for parent pickup, but those plans were later canceled.

Students were eventually allowed back in their classrooms; the school day ended normally, on time. “We apologize for the changes in plans throughout the day, but every action has been taken in the interest of student and staff safety,” parents were told in an email.

Sheriff Rick Wells said in a press conference that they have traced some of the threats to an IP address in Romania and California.

In a letter to parents and families, school officials said the anonymous threat was received on the school’s FortifyFL app. “As always, the school will be working with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and district security on responding to this anonymous threat,” the notice said.

This comes on the heels of a threat Feb. 6 and two recent previous lockdowns caused by medical emergencies at the school, sparking rumor and chaos among students and guardians.

The entire text of the message:

Parents and Families,

An anonymous bomb threat was posted on the FortifyFL app this morning involving Parrish Community High. As always, the school will be working with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and district security on responding to this anonymous threat. In doing so, they will follow all proper procedures and protocols related to bomb threats.

Please do not come to the campus at this time as law enforcement will need the time and space to investigate. We will update you on what is taking place.

Please warn your students that anyone involved in making threats against schools will be subject to serious criminal and school district consequences. Thank you.

