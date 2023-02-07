Advertise With Us
Pedestrian killed in south Bradenton

A 59-year-old Bradenton man was killed Monday night when he was hit by two vehicles on U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
A 59-year-old Bradenton man was killed Monday night when he was hit by two vehicles on U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said.(Source: MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 59-year-old Bradenton man was killed Monday night when he was hit by two vehicles on U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the man was trying to cross the southbound lanes of U.S. 41, south of 51st Avenue Drive West, at about 9 p.m.

At the same time, an SUV and a sedan were heading south on U.S. 41. Both vehicles hit the pedestrian.

The man died at the scene, troopers said. No one else was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

