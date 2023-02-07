Parrish Community High gets bomb threat

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A bomb threat against Parrish Community High School Tuesday morning has prompted an evacuation, school officials said.

In a letter to parents and families, school officials said the anonymous threat was received on the school’s FortifyFL app. “As always, the school will be working with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and district security on responding to this anonymous threat,” the notice said.

This comes on the heels of a threat Feb. 6 and two recent previous lockdowns caused by medical emergencies at the school, sparking rumor and chaos among students and guardians.

The entire text of the message:

Parents and Families,

An anonymous bomb threat was posted on the FortifyFL app this morning involving Parrish Community High. As always, the school will be working with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and district security on responding to this anonymous threat. In doing so, they will follow all proper procedures and protocols related to bomb threats.

Please do not come to the campus at this time as law enforcement will need the time and space to investigate. We will update you on what is taking place.

Please warn your students that anyone involved in making threats against schools will be subject to serious criminal and school district consequences. Thank you



Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.