Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Parrish Community High gets bomb threat

A bomb threat against Parrish Community High School Tuesday morning has prompted an evacuation,...
A bomb threat against Parrish Community High School Tuesday morning has prompted an evacuation, school officials said.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A bomb threat against Parrish Community High School Tuesday morning has prompted an evacuation, school officials said.

In a letter to parents and families, school officials said the anonymous threat was received on the school’s FortifyFL app. “As always, the school will be working with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and district security on responding to this anonymous threat,” the notice said.

This comes on the heels of a threat Feb. 6 and two recent previous lockdowns caused by medical emergencies at the school, sparking rumor and chaos among students and guardians.

The entire text of the message:

Parents and Families,

An anonymous bomb threat was posted on the FortifyFL app this morning involving Parrish Community High. As always, the school will be working with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and district security on responding to this anonymous threat. In doing so, they will follow all proper procedures and protocols related to bomb threats.

Please do not come to the campus at this time as law enforcement will need the time and space to investigate. We will update you on what is taking place.

Please warn your students that anyone involved in making threats against schools will be subject to serious criminal and school district consequences. Thank you

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
Police are asking the public for help in finding a person who recorded video being circulated...
DeSoto County Fair closed Monday after teen is shot and killed
A possible threat has been made against DeSoto County High School, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s...
Threat reportedly made to DeSoto County High School
The Florida Department of Transportation is reminding drivers about shifting work schedules at...
Gulfstream Avenue roundabout work schedule changes announced

Latest News

A man suspected in a mass shooting in central Florida last month was fatally shot by a police...
Lakeland mass shooting suspect killed during police pursuit
A crash has backed up traffic on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Tuesday morning.
Crash causing backup on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
A 59-year-old Bradenton man was killed Monday night when he was hit by two vehicles on U.S. 41,...
Pedestrian killed in south Bradenton
Weekend weather changes
Warmer today and staying warm for several days