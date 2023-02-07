Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Mote manatees split on Super Bowl winner

Hugh and Buffet
Hugh and Buffet(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The resident manatees at Mote Marine Laboratory are split on who is going to win the Super Bowl this year.

Hugh selected the Kansas City Chiefs as his pick and Buffett selected the Philadelphia Eagles.

Statistically speaking, Hugh has picked six winners correctly. Buffett has a slightly higher success rate of 11 correct picks.

 For the past 15 years, resident animals at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium have put in their picks for the Super Bowl. Last year, they both chose the Bengals only to be proven wrong.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
A 59-year-old Bradenton man was killed Monday night when he was hit by two vehicles on U.S. 41,...
Pedestrian killed in south Bradenton
Police are asking the public for help in finding a person who recorded video being circulated...
DeSoto County Fair closed Monday after teen is shot and killed
A possible threat has been made against DeSoto County High School, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s...
Threat reportedly made to DeSoto County High School

Latest News

Photo taken by Gabby Petito shows injuries to her face prior to a domestic violence traffic stop.
Photo in lawsuit show Gabby Petito injuries prior to police stop
A bomb threat against Parrish Community High School Tuesday morning has prompted an evacuation,...
Parrish Community High gets bomb threat, students taken to fairgrounds
Parrish Community High students evacuated after bomb threat
Parrish Community High students evacuated after bomb threat
A man suspected in a mass shooting in central Florida last month was fatally shot by a police...
Lakeland mass shooting suspect killed during police pursuit