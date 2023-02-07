Mote manatees split on Super Bowl winner

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The resident manatees at Mote Marine Laboratory are split on who is going to win the Super Bowl this year.

Hugh selected the Kansas City Chiefs as his pick and Buffett selected the Philadelphia Eagles.

Statistically speaking, Hugh has picked six winners correctly. Buffett has a slightly higher success rate of 11 correct picks.

For the past 15 years, resident animals at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium have put in their picks for the Super Bowl. Last year, they both chose the Bengals only to be proven wrong.

