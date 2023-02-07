Longboat Key residents experience traffic frustrations

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - As construction continues on the Gulfstream Avenue Roundabout, Longboat Key is experiencing increased traffic and backups. Town Manager Howard Tipton said it has to do with where the town falls.

“We’re downstream from everything so everything that happens over there is a challenge for us,” said Tipton.

One of those challenges is being able to carry on with day-to-day routines. Tipton added it also increases stress if there was an emergency.

“It creates problems for school buses and obviously if you had to transport someone in an emergency basis there’s a problem,” stated Tipton. “Just conducting business is just kind of bogged down and so we understand it, I think Sunday through Thursday is the time frame, and it just can’t get passed us soon enough.”

Paul Stanzler and his wife are snowbirds from Massachusetts that spend the colder months in Longboat Key. Stanzler said just a couple of weeks ago, he sat in traffic for an hour just trying to leave Publix and go home.

“I exited the Publix parking lot on Bay Isles in Longboat Key and headed south. I Got about a quarter of a mile and then it took me an hour to go the remaining mile and a half to where we have a condo,” explained Stanzler. “I called my son back in Boston and told him if I had another delay like this we’re coming home because it just wouldn’t be worth it.”

Howard is encouraging all residents to push through and said there’s a light at the end of the tunnel when the construction is finished.

