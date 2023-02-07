Great beach weather for now

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been a rather mild winter so far and looks to be even milder for the next few days. We will see mostly sunny skies both Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be out of the east on Tuesday at 10-15 mph to start the day and subside to 5-10 by early afternoon. No chance for rain.

Thursday those winds will turn more out of the SE and then south out ahead of an approaching cold front. This will bring the temperatures up and the humidity. We will see a slight increase in cloudiness but still partly cloudy skies are anticipated throughout the day. There will be a very small chance for a few pop-up showers during the late afternoon but most everyone will stay dry. The high on Thursday will be in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be up to 10-15 mph.

Friday we will see mostly cloudy skies by noon with a good chance for a few showers and a possible thunderstorm later in the afternoon. Right now it looks like it will be sometime after 3 p.m. before the rain begins to move into Manatee County. A line of showers with a couple of embedded thunderstorms are possible. The rain chance is at 50% for late day storms. It will still be warm on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Once the front passes your area temperatures will fall rather rapidly. It will be breezy on Friday with winds out of the SW turning to the NW at 15-20 mph along with some higher gusts.

Slight cool down for the weekend (WWSB)

Saturday will be breezy & chilly with highs only in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be out of the north at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Skies will clear and the sunshine should be abundant however.

Sunday morning will be the coldest with lows in the mid 40s inland and near 50 along the coast. We will see mostly sunny skies on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees by early afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.