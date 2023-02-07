Advertise With Us
DeSoto County Fair reopens after weekend shooting death

Investigation continues into shooting death of 17-year-old boy at DeSoto County Fair.
Investigation continues into shooting death of 17-year-old boy at DeSoto County Fair.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - The DeSoto County Fair will reopen Tuesday night, three days after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed, fair officials announced.

“In hopes of being able to provide some positivity to our community we will reopen with our normal schedule February 7, 2023 at 5 p.m.,” the association said in a statement.

“We have thought heavily on this decision and we are understanding of everyone’s concerns,” the statement said. “In reopening, additional officers will be on site for the remainder of the fair. As we reopen our gates to the public we will be taking a moment of silence each night before our livestock shows in honor of the young man and his family.

“We invite you to join us in continuing to support DeSoto County’s youth and the programs offered by the DeSoto County Fair.”

The Arcadia Police Department said the shooting of Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez, appeared to be an isolated incident and there was no further threat to the public. The suspect is still at large.

After the shooting, the Fair Association closed the midway Sunday, and limited activity to a livestock grooming contest and a Jr. Miss DeSoto County Pageant. Only contestants, exhibitors and family members, were allowed to enter the fair

online fundraiser has been established to help the family.

