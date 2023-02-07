Advertise With Us
Bradenton Area River Regatta will feature drone light show

This a photo of the Bradenton Area River Regatta from a previous year.
This a photo of the Bradenton Area River Regatta from a previous year.(Bradenton PD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Area River Area Regatta has announced its first ever drone light show.

The free event is happening on the banks of the Manatee River on Sat. Feb. 11. This year’s festivities begin at approximately 10 a.m. will feature several events including high-speed watercraft racing, family-fun interactive activities, and live music.

While the drone light show will bring the Regatta to its amazing conclusion instead of the traditional fireworks finale, many of the fan-favorite activities return, including the highly competitive high-speed racing of the F-2 powerboats on the rugged Manatee course.

“Palmetto is looking forward to again co-hosting the Bradenton Area River Regatta,” said Palmetto Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant. “All eyes will be on the Manatee River with plenty of entertainment on both sides of it and even above it.

Live performers and events include The Andy Pursell Band in Palmetto (3:30 p.m.); and at the Riverwalk Main Stage, Fleetwood Mac tribute band, Sweet Fleet, from noon-1 p.m., and the Moonflower Band at the Riverwalk Main Stage, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Up-and-coming musicians from the Del Couch Foundation will show off their talents all day long from noon-3:30 p.m. on both stages.

Full details, schedule and additional information are available at bradentonarearegatta.com. Here is a list of planned road closures.

