Threat reportedly made to DeSoto County High School

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A possible threat has been made against DeSoto County High School, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

“Right now there is additional law enforcement presence at the school, including DCSO Criminal Investigation Division detectives,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

“We are working with the DeSoto County School District as we continue the investigation.”

The threat comes after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday at the DeSoto County Fair. There is no indication the two incidents are related.

