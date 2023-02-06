Advertise With Us
Teen shot to death at DeSoto County Fair

Police are asking the public for help in finding a person who recorded video being circulated...
Police are asking the public for help in finding a person who recorded video being circulated on social media, and help in identifying people seen in the video.(Arcadia Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - A teenager was fatally shot at the DeSoto County Fair Saturday night, police say.

The Arcadia Police Department said the shooting of the 17-year-old boy at the DeSoto County Fair on Saturday appeared to be an isolated incident and there was no further threat to the public. The suspect is still at large.

Police are asking the public for help in finding a person who recorded video being circulated on social media, and help in identifying people seen in the video.

Arcadia police and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office are actively following leads, the sheriff’s office said.

“We are also attempting to identify three subjects in the video. A young Hispanic female wearing a black jacket and light jeans, male subject wearing a light shirt and shorts, and an adult male standing in the back that appears to have a beard. These subjects may have valuable information and need to be spoken to,” Arcadia Police said on it’s Facebook page.

The DeSoto County Fair Association closed the midway Sunday, and limited activity to a livestock grooming contest and a Jr. Miss DeSoto County Pageant. Only contestants, exhibitors and family members, were allowed to enter the fair, the association said in a statement. “Our Little Miss (7-9) and our Princess division ( 10-13) will be postponed for a later date,” the association said.

