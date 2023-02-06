Sunshine Returns Through Mid Week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunshine returns Monday to kick off the work week. Lite fog may develop for the morning commute. Dense fog will be inland, and mainly affect DeSoto County. Monday will be filled with sunshine and a high near 78.

Clear skies prevail until Thursday evening when a front moves closer to the suncoast. Its arrival on Friday will boost rain chances to 40% and bring less showers on Saturday. Behind the front expect low humidity, clear skies and a cooler weekend with highs in the 60s and lows dipping to the 40s.

