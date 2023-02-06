Advertise With Us
Sunshine Returns Through Mid Week

Highs Around 80, Lows Around 60
ABC7 News at 11pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:21 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunshine returns Monday to kick off the work week. Lite fog may develop for the morning commute. Dense fog will be inland, and mainly affect DeSoto County. Monday will be filled with sunshine and a high near 78.

Clear skies prevail until Thursday evening when a front moves closer to the suncoast. Its arrival on Friday will boost rain chances to 40% and bring less showers on Saturday. Behind the front expect low humidity, clear skies and a cooler weekend with highs in the 60s and lows dipping to the 40s.

