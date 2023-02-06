A sunny, warm forecast, before late week changes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Unsettled weather to our south will tend to leave us alone and high pressure will build in over the next few days.

As this happens, our weather will be mostly sunny and rain-free. Winds will turn to the east and a warmup will begin.

Today will be much warmer than the weekend, and highs today will approach 80. Over the next few days, the temperatures will bump up several degrees and hover in the lower 80s. The dew point values should remain comfortable and for the warm weather lovers, this will be kind of weather will be lovely and comfortable. For those who like it a bit cooler at this time of year, just wait till the end of the week.

A series of fronts will approach by Thursday and pass by, just about one per day, by Saturday. This will keep us in minor rain chances each day during the latter part of the week. Once the front has passed, our skies will clear again and significantly cooler air will move in. It will not be cold air, but we can expect a 15-degree drop in temperatures by Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 60 for a day or two before warming up again.

