Sarasota County now accepting vote-by-mail applications for 2024 ballot

Sarasota County voters who want to vote by mail through the 2024 election are being asked to submit their requests now.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County voters who want to vote by mail through the 2024 election are being asked to submit their requests now.

A new law requires all voters who requested mail-in ballots before the Nov. 8, 2022 election to submit a new request. “Recent changes in Florida law mean that if a voter had a previous vote-by-mail request with our office, it has expired,” Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said. “The good news is that a voter can easily submit a new request that will last through the end of 2024.”

Voters may submit a vote-by-mail ballot request in the following ways:

Turner says that registered Sarasota County voters may visit the My Voter Status page of SarasotaVotes.gov to review their voter information, including the status of their vote-by-mail request.

“Since vote-by-mail requests now expire after each general election cycle, it’s a good idea for voters to get in the habit of requesting mail ballots every two years if they wish to vote by mail,” Turner said. “In Florida, voters can vote by mail, vote early in person or on election day, and I want to ensure that voters have easy access to their preferred method of voting.”

Voters with questions about the vote-by-mail ballot request process may call the elections office at 941-861-8618.

