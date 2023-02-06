Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Parrish Community High School confirms threat investigation

Parrish Community High School
Parrish Community High School(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials at Parrish Community High School have notified the community that they are investigating an alleged threat. This comes on the heels of two lockdowns caused by medical emergencies at the school, sparking rumor and chaos among students and guardians.

The threat was sent in to the school’s FortifyFl reporting app. A letter sent home to parents said the threat was secondhand and was not specific in nature.

Parents and students at Parrish Community High School had a brief scare last Wednesday and Thursday due to two medical incidents that triggered a lockdown. A miscommunication caused chaos and it was widely believed there had been an intruder on campus. Parents and students have criticized the school for the manner in which the lockdowns were handled. Over the weekend, school officials held a meeting with the community to discuss the lockdowns and what changes needed to happen. They also addressed rumors that there was a shooter on campus.

“We discussed, in detail, the incident that occurred Thursday and debriefed on what actions worked and what needs improvement.  One result of the meeting was a commitment to a better-coordinated message to all students, parents, and community as events unfold.  The County Government, Sherriff’s Office, and the School District will work on this immediately and all other after-action items presented. I do want to make it clear that the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that no shots were fired on our campus on Thursday. Whatever noises were heard came from the combination of school administrators responding to a medical emergency in a classroom and the presence of law enforcement on campus during the school-wide lockdown,” reads a statement from the school.

Here is the letter sent to parents and guardians regarding Monday’s alleged threat:

Parents, I am calling to give you the facts about a threat associated with our school today.

Unfortunately, another anonymous threat was posted on the FortifyFL reporting app. The threat was second-hand in nature and non-specific.

Our SRO and administration immediately began working with the Sheriff’s Office and District Security and once again the Sheriff’s Office has deemed the threat to be unfounded.

The Sheriff’s Office and District Security will continue to monitor the situation and as a precaution, additional security personnel will be present on and around the campus.

Our students are safe and we are having a productive school day.

As always, please stress to your students that participating in any type of threat against a school, even in jest, can lead to life-altering legal and school district consequences.

Students run from Parrish Community High School after threat reported

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
Juliette Lamour, 18, won a $48 million lottery jackpot.
Beginner’s luck: 18-year-old wins $48M jackpot on first lottery purchase
The shooting happened this afternoon Fredd Glossie Atkins Park.
Shooting at Fredd Glossie Atkins Park
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house
Officials said firefighter Tre’ Evans-Dumaran, 24, has died after he was sucked into a storm...
Firefighter swept into storm drain, carried to sea has died

Latest News

The DUI trial of Manatee County Commission George Kruse has been postponed until an appeals...
Kruse DUI trial on hold until evidence appeal is heard
Police are asking the public for help in finding a person who recorded video being circulated...
DeSoto County Fair closed Monday after teen is shot and killed
A possible threat has been made against DeSoto County High School, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s...
Threat reportedly made to DeSoto County High School
Two abducted children were found wearing disguises hundreds of miles away from home.
2 abducted children from Missouri found in Florida grocery store