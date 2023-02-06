Advertise With Us
Gulfstream Avenue roundabout work schedule changes announced

Aerial view of Gulfstream Avenue roundabout
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation is reminding drivers about shifting work schedules at the U.S. 41-Gulfstream Avenue roundabout.

Nighttime lane closures will be in effect until Wednesday, Feb. 8:

  • The inside lanes on U.S. 41 between Main Street and Gulfstream Avenue will be closed.
  • The eastbound outside lane exiting the island will be closed.
  • Lane closures will be in effect Sunday through Wednesday nights beginning at midnight.
  • Crews will excavate existing pavement and prepare the curb pad for concrete. This work will require machinery to excavate existing pavement, expect noise from backup alarms and equipment operation.

Daytime lane closures will be in effect until Thursday, Feb. 9 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

  • The inside lanes on U.S. 41 between Main Street and Gulfstream Avenue will be closed.
  • The eastbound outside lane exiting the island will be closed.
  • Lane closures will be in effect Monday through Thursday between 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • These lane closures are necessary as crews pour concrete for new median curb and new storm drain inspections.

Access for all routes will be maintained.

Drivers are encouraged to be alert and use caution in the area. Construction crews will be working close to active travel lanes.

