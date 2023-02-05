Lighter winds and an isolated shower possible today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday’s strong winds, blowing offshore from East to West, may have helped push the red tide irritation away from our beaches. We had a peak wind gust of 29 mph reported at SRQ. Winds are more average around 10 to 15 mph for the next several days, but mainly still blowing offshore from East to West. That could keep our beaches more pleasant from the red tide perspective. Temps warm back into the 80s for the coming week.

We are tracking a very small low pressure for Sunday, but only a few isolated showers are possible late in the day or the evening. A more powerful cold front moves in for Friday with a better chance of showers or thunderstorms. This front will also bring much cooler air back, with highs only in the 60s, for next weekend.

Red tide (Station)

