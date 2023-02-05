Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Lighter winds and an isolated shower possible today

By Mike Modrick
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday’s strong winds, blowing offshore from East to West, may have helped push the red tide irritation away from our beaches. We had a peak wind gust of 29 mph reported at SRQ. Winds are more average around 10 to 15 mph for the next several days, but mainly still blowing offshore from East to West. That could keep our beaches more pleasant from the red tide perspective. Temps warm back into the 80s for the coming week.

We are tracking a very small low pressure for Sunday, but only a few isolated showers are possible late in the day or the evening. A more powerful cold front moves in for Friday with a better chance of showers or thunderstorms. This front will also bring much cooler air back, with highs only in the 60s, for next weekend.

Red tide
Red tide(Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bicyclist injured in crash.
First Alert Traffic: Bicyclist hurt in crash near Fruitville/Tuttle
Juliette Lamour, 18, won a $48 million lottery jackpot.
Beginner’s luck: 18-year-old wins $48M jackpot on first lottery purchase
The shooting happened this afternoon Fredd Glossie Atkins Park.
Shooting at Fredd Glossie Atkins Park
Florida police say they found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since...
Police nab kidnap suspect, find missing children after nearly yearlong search
The family of a 74-year-old Lift driver said his disappearance is a mystery.
Missing Florida Lyft driver’s car found with slaying suspect

Latest News

thumbnail
Futurecast
ABC7 News at 11pm - February 4, 2023
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - February 4, 2023
ev4
Historian warns dehumanizing people is a step towards genocide