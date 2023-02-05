Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Eating chili and saving homeless pets

Dogs were being unloaded from the Sarasota County Humane Society’s van for people to admire and...
Dogs were being unloaded from the Sarasota County Humane Society’s van for people to admire and potentially adopt for the 9th Annual Chili Cookoff at the Red Barn on Sunday.(Jace Harper)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dogs were being unloaded from the Sarasota County Humane Society’s van for people to admire and potentially adopt for the 9th Annual Chili Cookoff at the Red Barn on Sunday.

Chip White is part owner of the Red Barn. But, it’s the story of his dog which has inspired him to continually hold this event each year.

“I have had a Humane Society rescue from there, so I wanted to make sure we gave back to them as much as possible,” said White.

White’s adopted dog is a survivor, overcoming serious injury and homelessness.

“They felt that she was hit by a car and she was found outside the old dog track off Old Bradenton Rd. with mites, fleas, ticks—everything you could have as a dog,” he said. “They weren’t sure what they could do with her. It wasn’t a good prognosis. One of the vets who was there said, “I’m going to give it a try. We’ll remove the leg and see if we can save her life.”

With the leg removed, White renamed her “Lefty” as a reminder of the strong and courageous battle she fought at just two years old. He said he is grateful for the vet who wouldn’t give up on his fur baby, who he ended up adopting shortly after.

“I couldn’t be more thankful for that. I feel that Lefty feels the same way as well,” he said.

White explained each year the chili cookoff yields about five adoptions for dogs just like Lefty who deserve another chance. White said he’s always impressed with the amount of support he gets for this event year after year.

“It just shows that this is just such a big small town. Everybody will say, ‘man I remember 10-20 years ago.’ well, it hasn’t changed when it comes to this sense of community that Sarasota is,” said White.

Those who weren’t able to attend the event can visit the Sarasota County Animal Shelter to meet their animals, or go to their website to make a donation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened this afternoon Fredd Glossie Atkins Park.
Shooting at Fredd Glossie Atkins Park
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
Juliette Lamour, 18, won a $48 million lottery jackpot.
Beginner’s luck: 18-year-old wins $48M jackpot on first lottery purchase
Bicyclist injured in crash.
First Alert Traffic: Bicyclist hurt in crash near Fruitville/Tuttle
Florida police say they found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since...
Police nab kidnap suspect, find missing children after nearly yearlong search

Latest News

Rector Father Charleston Wilson donned his colorful, sparkling suit in preparation for Sunday's...
‘Bounce Back to Sunday School’ event featured battle of priests
Mostly Cloudy
Lighter winds and an isolated shower possible today
thumbnail
Futurecast
ABC7 News at 11pm - February 4, 2023