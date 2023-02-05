Chance of Thunderstorms Late Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoasters will wake up to a breezy morning with easterly winds between ten and 15 mph, and gusts as high as 20 mph. The breeze could make for a nice kite flying opportunity early in the day. Expect a high around 78 degrees and a low around 60. Early on, the sky will be mostly sunny, but expect clouds to roll in later in the afternoon with a 40% chance of rain.

As we move into the work week, temperatures will hang out around 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Expect a nice breeze through Tuesday. Decent rain chances don’t arrive until late Thursday night or Friday as a front makes its way through. Behind the front expect sunny skies and a dip in the temperature, with the high dropping to 68 on Sunday.

