‘Bounce Back to Sunday School’ event featured battle of priests

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The “Bounce Back to Sunday School” event kicked off the spring Sunday school season at Church of the Redeemer with inflatable fun for kids, including an obstacle course, challenge course and bounce house.

It also featured a friendly rival between Rector Father Charleston Wilson and Jackie Overton, youth minister, who were battling each other through the obstacle course.

The two were facing off for the first time since last year’s “Splash back to Sunday” dunk tank battle, which was also the first time bringing the church back together following COVID.

Rector Wilson dressed in a colorful, sparkling suit for the event. It was quite a contrast from his usual Sunday morning priestly attire. “It’s really important for the children to see I can have fun just like they can, and we can build community together,” he said.

The event was also about helping people become more connected and committed. “We lost so much by not being in community with one another. Psychologists are writing about it, it’s all over the news and this provides that opportunity,” he added.

The competition took place in the church parking lot, and in the end, Overton was victorious.

She said it came down to the tunnel on the obstacle course. When Father Charleston decided to climb over it, she said “inflatables work how inflatables work, so it collapsed on top.”

Church of the Redeemer has events throughout the year and encourages others to participate.

