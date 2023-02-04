Windy Saturday then a few Sunday showers return

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friday’s cold front is leaving behind gusty winds for Saturday. Winds die down Sunday, but Sunday clouds return with a few afternoon & evening showers. Friday’s rain was light, only 0.10″ at SRQ, 0.05″ at Longboat Key, and 0.11″ at Lakewood Ranch. Our Sunday late afternoon showers look fairly light, too. Warmer air returns for the work week, followed by another cold front to end the week. Next Friday could bring another round of rain, but also colder air for the following weekend.

Red tide effects are increasing at our Suncoast beaches. A Slight respiratory irritation was reported Friday at Siesta Key, Nokomis, and Venice beaches. Manasota beach reported Moderate irritation and dead fish back on the beach.

Red Tide (Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.