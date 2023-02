SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota police responded to a shooting incident just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Fredd Glossie Atkins Park.

A 33-year-old male was injured and has been transported to the hospital. The suspected shooter is not in custody.

Sarasota Police believe this was an “isolated incident” and there is no threat to the public at this time.

