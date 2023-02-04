Myakka Co-op Crafters Faire showcases hand-crafted items and benefits non-profits

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -The 2nd Annual Myakka Co-op Crafters Faire showcased handcrafted items created by local artists at the Silver Star East restaurant in Myakka City on Saturday. The event provided artists with a free venue to showcase and sell their art; opportunities that have been rare since the Covid pandemic, according to fair founder Lynn Meder.

“After the pandemic, a lot of places that people could sell at have closed and haven’t re-opened…. It’s hard to find a brick-and-mortar store that will take consignment or anybody’s talented items and so it’s something that is really needed—but with rents so high, I’m finding that’s not really happening like it used to.”

Giving artists a free spot to show off their handmade creations is one goal of the event. Another is to provide a way to give back to some local non-profits, including Sarasota Parrot Conservatory and Farmhouse Animal & Nature Sanctuary.

Farmhouse Animal & Nature Sanctuary hosted a petting zoo and promoted volunteer opportunities at this week’s event. Sanctuary representative Lisa Burns said the support is especially helpful because the organization sustained more than $60,000 in damage in Hurricane Ian.

Additional Myakka Co-op Crafters Faire events are planned for the first Saturday of the month, 10 a.m. to p.m. at Silver Star East.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.