Manatee Technical Colleges prepares students for careers in the dental industry

According to the Augusta Health Community Needs Assessment, about 65% of low-income residents of the Augusta County area have not visited the dentist in the past 12 months.(WHSV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Dental Assisting Technology and Management program at Manatee Technical College is a program designed to train students for careers as dental and orthodontic assistants.

Students must complete 1230 hours while preparing for national and state certifications.

“There’s a lot of hands-on stuff. I like how instructors first show us how to do and then we’ll do it ourselves. If we do mess up it’s not that big of a deal they’ll show us the correct way and we’ll eventually escalate to the right way of doing it, " said Karina Adan a student participating in the program.

Brenda Ware is the instructor of the MTC program and tells ABC7 Sarasota has great opportunities for employment in the dental industry.

“Most of our students, actually all of our students are hired during their internship because of the shortage,” Ware says.

According to MTC administrators, the dental program can be completed in as little as eleven months.

