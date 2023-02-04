Manatee Technical College Helps Train next generation of Dental Assistants

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Dental Assisting Technology and Management Program at Manatee Technical College is a program designed to train students for careers as dental assistants and orthodontic assistants.

Students must complete 1,230 hours while preparing for national and state certification.

“There’s a lot of hands-on stuff. I like how instructors first show us how to do and then we’ll do it ourselves. If we do mess up it’s not that big of a deal they’ll show us the correct way and we’ll eventually escalate to the right way of doing it, " said Karina Adan, a student in the program.

Brenda Ware is the instructor of the MTC program and tells ABC7 the Suncoast has great opportunities for employment in the dental industry.

“Most of our students, actually all of our students are hired during their internship because of the shortage,” Brenda Ware said. According to MTC administrators, you can complete the dental program in just eleven months.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.