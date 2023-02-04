Advertise With Us
Help to Home tackling affordable housing issues in Manatee County

Help to Home providing homes for people in Manatee County through their program.
Help to Home providing homes for people in Manatee County through their program.
By Rick Adams
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Former Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore has a new purpose, working with Help to Home, tackling the affordable housing crisis in Manatee County. Amy Whidden and her three kids ages 10, 8 and 6 have been able to live in their temporary home now for the last five months.

“I wasn’t able to find anything affordable with the amount of room that I need,” said Whidden. “With having three children by myself, and working two full time jobs by myself, so it’s definitely worked out.

Whidden and her children had been staying at the Salvation Army. She could not be more grateful for her current circumstances.

“Coming here, my kids their behavior has changed, I feel a lot more dedicated to what I’m doing,” said Whidden. “I’m a happier mom, my kids are happier.”

Help to Home, a private nonprofit, has a program that their clients must follow in order to stay in their homes, such as having a job and budgeting. The goal is to have them in their own home within two years.

“This is rewarding, in government it takes years and they still haven’t gotten any affordable housing that actually is up and running,” said Whitmore.

Currently, they have four homes in Manatee County as part of this program. The organization is raising 2.5 million dollars to build 53 more of these homes. They just received a 1.5 million dollar donation.

“This is our number one issue in Manatee County, so we need your help,” said Whitmore.

“Being able to walk into our own home and go to our own fridge, is just the little things that matter most,” said Whidden.

For more information on Help to Home, you can log onto www.helptohome.org.

