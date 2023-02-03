Advertise With Us
Road closure for Memphis Road in Manatee County starting Feb. 13

Road closures in Manatee County
Road closures in Manatee County(Manatee Public works)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Public Woks has announced an upcoming road closure in Ellenton and Palmetto.

The word work will start Feb. 13 and run through Feb. 16. There will be an upcoming road closure required at Memphis Rd (17th St E) in Ellenton/Palmetto and 28th Ave E.

The sanitary and utility connections are located in this intersection for new improvements related to the Manatee Mosquito Control Facility.  Due to the depth of work and truck traffic present, safety requires this work to be done with the roadway closed.

A detour has been established using Canal Road, CR-683, 21 Street and SR-43/US 301.

