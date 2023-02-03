President Biden to visit Tampa on Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - President Joe Biden will be planning a stop in Tampa, Florida next week.

The president, who will be visiting Wisconsin the day before, will make his way Thursday, Feb. 9.

He plans to discuss his plan to protect and strengthen Social Security and Medicare and lower healthcare costs.

Specific details, including location of the visit, have not yet been announced by the White House.

