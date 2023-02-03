Advertise With Us
Police: Lake Wales teen killed while waiting for school bus

WWSB Generic Stock 2
WWSB Generic Stock 2(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAKES WALES, Fla. (WWSB) - A 13-year-old boy was killed in Lake Wales as he waited on a school bus Friday morning.

Lakes Wales Police say the crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. at Dr. J.A. Wiltshire Avenue and Miami Street .

Once officers arrived, they determined that Jadin Galindo, 13, was waiting for his school bus when a 2013 GMC Sierra truck struck him. Jadin was sitting near the center of the paved alleyway approximately 30 feet from Dr. J.A. Whiltshire Avenue waiting for his school bus.  Dark and foggy conditions, as well as a lack of street lights, are being blamed. A GMC Sierra was traveling east on DR. J.A.Wiltshire Avenue and turned north into the alleyway where Jadin was struck. He was transported to the Lake Wales Advent Health by Polk County Emergency Medical Services where he pronounced dead.

Neither the driver of the GMC or the passenger were injured. Neither speed nor impairment appear to be a factor

“Our hearts break for all those involved and the loss of such a young man. If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Meyers at the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223. You can also remain anonymous by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).Or, if you would like to stay anonymous and be eligible for a CASH REWARD through Heartland Crime Stoppers,” reads a statement from police.

